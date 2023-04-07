An accident at the Masters Tournament 2023 produced scary images at Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to check out the details of what could have been a tragedy.

The second round of the Masters Tournament 2023 had everything. Brooks Koepka and his spectacular perfomance, Sam Bennett dazzling as an amateur player, Tiger Woods fighing to make the cut and even a terrible accident.

Though the first round had almost perfect weather on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday was a totally different story. Rain, huge winds and several warnings because of electrical storms. Players and fans had to leave the course at least twice during the afternoon because of weather delays.

However, the most shocking event came at the 17th hole tee. Minutes after four o'clock, three big trees fell down really close to the spot where fans stood waiting for Tiger Woods and other players. Read here to check out the details of the situation at the Masters Tournament 2023.

How long will be the Masters Tournament 2023 weather delay?

The weather delay of the Masters Tournament 2023 will extend until Saturday at 8 AM (ET). There will be no more action on Friday. So, the players who were still on the course will return tomorrow's morning. 13 groups were unable to finish the second round and 17 were already at the clubhouse.

Though the biggest reason to suspend play was the weather forecast, the tree accident at the 17th hole was also a main concern at Augusta National Golf Club. Three trees fell down close to dozens of fans, but, fortunately, no one was injured.

Ambulances were heard at the golf course and players had to leave the field immediately to be safe. Thanks to the weather delay, staff could work to cut the trees in order to take them out of the course. Action will resume on Saturday's morning.