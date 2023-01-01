Illinois and Mississippi State face off in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl in the US

Illinois and Mississippi State meet in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Here you will find everything you need to know such as matchup information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Illinois controlled their destiny to be in the Big Ten Championship Game and then disaster arrived. Three consecutive losses derailed their hopes: Michigan State, Purdue and Michigan. The one against the Boilermakers was crucial for tiebreakers. However, the Fighting Illini posted a very solid 8-4 record.

Mississippi State had a great year with an 8-4 record finishing as a Top 25 ranked team in the nation. Undoubtedly, their marquee win came in the last game of the season in a 24-22 thriller over Ole Miss in the famous Egg Bowl. Their losses came mostly because of the competitiveness in the SEC Conference: Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Kentucky.

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Game Information

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023.

Time: 12 PM (ET).

Location: Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, Florida.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12 PM

CT: 11 AM

MT: 10 AM

PT: 9 AM

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Storylines

Illinois had an amazing start of the season with seven wins in their first eight games. They were a Top 20 ranked team in the nation before Michigan State stunned them. It was an unexpected loss. Then, Purdue and Michigan delivered the final blows to their Big Ten hopes. Star running back Chase Brown is out of the ReliaQuest Bowl because he decided to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

This a very special game for Mississippi State after head coach Mike Leach passed away on December 12. Following a remarkable year, that was a tremendous hit in the locker room towards the bowl season. The Bulldogs want to dedicate him a win. Zach Arnett was the defensive coordinator and now is in charge.

How to watch or live stream free Illinois vs Mississippi State in the US

The Illinois Fighting Illini and the Mississippi State Bulldogs clash at the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN2.

Illinois vs Mississippi State: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Mississippi State are 2.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -135 for the Bulldogs and +115 for Illinois. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Illinois +115 Totals (Over/Under) 46 points Mississippi State -135

*Odds via BetMGM