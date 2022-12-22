In a very long awaited matchup, Missouri and Wake Forest clash in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa, Florida. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Missouri and Wake Forest meet in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Following a 66-24 blowout loss at Tennessee, Missouri were on the verge of elimination for the bowl season. However, the Tigers bounced back and finished the year beating New Mexico State and Arkansas to put a 6-6 record. That last win against the Razorbacks was superb in a 29-27 thriller to stay alive.

Wake Forest had an amazing start of the season with six wins in their first seven games. Then, their hopes were derailed after four losses in the last five weeks: Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Duke. In a crushing stat for the Deamon Deacons, four of their five total losses were by nine points or less.

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022.

Time: 6:30 PM (ET).

Location: Raymond James Stadium. Tampa, Florida.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Storylines

Missouri were really close to pull the upset of the year when they lost 26-22 in a thriller against the defending champions and No.1 ranked team in the nation: Georgia. Furthermore, four of their six losses were by seven points or less. Their season could have been so much different.

QB Sam Hartman will try to close a very solid season with Wake Forest before entering the 2023 NFL Draft. This year, his numbers were great: 3421 yards, 35 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. He could still choose the transfer portal too.

How to watch or live stream free Missouri vs Wake Forest in the US

The Missouri Tigers and the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons will fight for the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

Missouri vs Wake Forest: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Wake Forest are 2-point favorites. The moneyline is -125 for the Demon Deacons and +105 for Missouri. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Missouri +105 Totals (Over/Under) 58.5 points Wake Forest -125

*Odds via BetMGM