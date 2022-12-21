South Alabama and WKU meet in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl. This game will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The Jaguars want to close the year with a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
The Jaguars played well for most of the 2022 season with a 10-2 record and the second spot in the West Division (Sun Belt), they shared the divisional championship with Troy.
The Hilltoppers won eight games during their 13-week season, the most recent victory coming against Florida Atlantic on November 26, they won that last regular season game by 32-31 (OT).
South Alabama vs WKU: Kick-Off Time
South Alabama and WKU play for the 2022 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, December 21 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Australia: 12:00 PM (AEDT) December 22
Canada: 9:00 PM (EST)
China: 10:00 AM (GMT) December 22
Germany: 4:00 AM (CET) December 22
Ireland: 2:00 AM (GMT) December 22
Mexico: 8:00 PM (CST)
US: 9:00 PM (ET)
UK: 2:00 AM (GMT) December 22
South Alabama vs WKU: TV Channel and Live Streaming
The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this New Orleans Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.
If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here
South Alabama vs WKU: Predictions And Odds
South Alabama Jaguars are favorites with -4 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak from regular season. WKU Hilltoppers are underdogs at +4 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 57 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Over 57.
If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!
|BetMGM
|South Alabama
|-4 / 1.55
|Totals
|57
|WKU
|+4 / 2.50
* Odds via BetMGM