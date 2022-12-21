South Alabama play against WKU for the 2022 New Orleans Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

South Alabama vs WKU: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 New Orleans Bowl in your country

South Alabama and WKU meet in the 2022 New Orleans Bowl. This game will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The Jaguars want to close the year with a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Jaguars played well for most of the 2022 season with a 10-2 record and the second spot in the West Division (Sun Belt), they shared the divisional championship with Troy.

The Hilltoppers won eight games during their 13-week season, the most recent victory coming against Florida Atlantic on November 26, they won that last regular season game by 32-31 (OT).

South Alabama vs WKU: Kick-Off Time

South Alabama and WKU play for the 2022 New Orleans Bowl on Wednesday, December 21 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Australia: 12:00 PM (AEDT) December 22

Canada: 9:00 PM (EST)

China: 10:00 AM (GMT) December 22

Germany: 4:00 AM (CET) December 22

Ireland: 2:00 AM (GMT) December 22

Mexico: 8:00 PM (CST)

US: 9:00 PM (ET)

UK: 2:00 AM (GMT) December 22

South Alabama vs WKU: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this New Orleans Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.

South Alabama vs WKU: Predictions And Odds

South Alabama Jaguars are favorites with -4 spread and 1.55 moneyline that will pay $155 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak from regular season. WKU Hilltoppers are underdogs at +4 ATS and 2.50 moneyline. The totals are offered at 57 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: Over 57.

BetMGM South Alabama -4 / 1.55 Totals 57 WKU +4 / 2.50

* Odds via BetMGM