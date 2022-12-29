UCLA and Pittsburgh clash in the 2022 Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the 88th edition of the game free in the US.

UCLA vs Pittsburgh: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Sun Bowl in the US

UCLA and Pittsburgh face off in the 2022 Sun Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at El Paso, Texas. Here you will find everything you need to know such as matchup information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

UCLA started the season with six straight wins and everything seemed possible. A Pac 12 Championship or even the national title. Then, in the second half of the year, two crushing losses against archrivals like Oregon and USC derailed their hopes. However, it was a great 2022 with a 9-3 record.

In the first year without QB Kenny Pickett, many things changed for Pittsburgh. The Panthers couldn't repeat as ACC champions, but, they managed to post a pretty solid 8-4 record to enter the bowl season. In fact, Pitt really bounced back with four wins in their last four games: Syracuse, Virginia, Duke and Miami.

UCLA vs Pittsburgh: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 30, 2022.

Time: 2 PM (ET).

Location: Sun Bowl Stadium. El Paso, Texas.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

UCLA vs Pittsburgh: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

UCLA vs Pittsburgh: Storylines

UCLA lead the all-time series 9-5. However, this will be the first bowl matchup between the Bruins and the Panthers. Furthermore, in a very surprising stat, they haven't faced each other in almost five decades. This is the fifth Sun Bowl appearance for UCLA with a 3-1 record.

UCLA have the No.3 ranked offense in the nation. On the other side, Pittsburgh managed to finish the season with a Top 20 defense. QB Kedon Slavis announced his transfer to BYU, so Nick Patti will start for the Panthers.

How to watch or live stream free UCLA vs Pittsburgh in the US

The UCLA Bruins and the Pittsburgh Panthers meet at the 2022 Sun Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is CBS.

UCLA vs Pittsburgh: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, UCLA are 7.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -275 for the Bruins and +210 for Pittsburgh. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM UCLA -275 Totals (Over/Under) 54 points Pittsburgh +210

*Odds via BetMGM