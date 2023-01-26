The 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship taking place in San Jose, California, is gathering the best skaters representing America in the sport. Find out how to watch the Men’s Short Program and the Women’s Free Skate on TV or live stream in the US.

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will continue giving a lot of action in its fifth day with the Men’s Short Program and the Women’s Free Skate as the disciplines to keep in mind. Check out the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream these events for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

The return of the championship to San Jose, California, following the one hosted in 2018 is being a success. It all began officially on January 23 and will go on until the 29, so there is still plenty to see. The fifth day of the schedule includes only these two activities.

It will be the Men’s Short Program going for the Championship the one that opens the day. There will be a total of 18 participants clashing for the title. Everything will conclude with the Women’s Free Skate also determining who takes the Championship.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Date

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will have the Men’s Short Program and the Women’s Free Skate this Friday, January 27. The event will take place at SAP Center, in San José, California.

U.S. Figure Skating Championship: Time by State in the US

Men’s Short Program

Starts at 1:10 PM (PT)

Women’s Free Skate

Starts at 4:45 PM (PT)

How to watch the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in the US

The U.S. Figure Skating Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are Peacock and NBC.