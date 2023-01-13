The Australian Open will not have a top player like Carlos Alcaraz in the draw. There will be plenty of stars trying to win the title, but the ATP World’s N°1 won’t be in it. Find out why he will miss this Grand Slam.

The 2023 Australian Open will be the first Grand Slam of the year. It is the possibility to see the best tennis players in the world all back together in one draw. There will be a lot of candidates to get far, although the important absence of the surprising Carlos Alcaraz is notorious.

This Spanish youngster took over the ATP tour in just one season of fantastic success on the court. He started as a promise to be the future of the sport and ended up being the youngest World’s N°1 in the history of the game.

But all the effort he did to climb to the top began to be felt by his body. The run he had last year that reached its peak winning the US Open was a bit too much for him. Check out why Alcaraz will not be in Melbourne.

Why will Carlos Alcaraz not play the 2023 Australian Open?

For him to not be in a very important event is not something new. Last year the World N°1 wasn’t able to play the ATP Finals for a physical issue that made him miss the competition . That will be repeated in his decision to not be here.

Alcaraz will not play the Australian Open given he had a muscle injury recently. The Spanish player picked it up during a training session last week, so it was frustrating for him. With this situation he could lose his spot in the rankings after the tournament.