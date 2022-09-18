Once the archrival of Tiger Woods, Adam Scott tries to lead the International Team to a historic upset at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Check out more about him including his age, wife, caddie, swing motion and net worth.

Two decades ago, Adam Scott was considered by many experts as a possible threat to end Tiger Woods' era of dominance alongside names like Sergio Garcia, David Duval and Phil Mickelson. Now, the veteran is one of the top players who will try to end Team USA's supremacy at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Undoubtedly, Adam Scott's biggest moment of his career was at the 2013 Masters when he won his first (and only) Major championship. He is the only Australian player to ever win at Augusta National. His breakthrough performance was the victory at the 2004 Players Championship with that epic finish in the 18th hole to beat Padraig Harrington.

Although Adam Scott didn't become a legend in the PGA Tour, and he neither stopped Tiger Woods, there's no question he's had a succesful career. Former world No.1 ranked golfer and 31 professional wins are part of a great résumé which makes him one of the greatest hopes for the International Team to beat Team USA at the 2022 Presidents Cup in Quail Hollow. Here you can find more details about one of Trevor Immelman's captain picks for the tournament.

How old is Adam Scott?

Adam Scott is 42 years old. He was born on July 16, 1980 in Adelaide, Australia. Scott started playing golf when was four years old. In high school, a crucial moment for him was studying at the Kooralbyn International School which had an amazing golf program. He became professional in 2000 and reached the highest point of his career with that unforgettable win at the 2013 Masters.

How tall is Adam Scott?

Adam Scott is 183 cm (6' 0'') tall. He swings a club right-handed and his motion is recognized as one of the best in the PGA Tour. His weight is 82kg (180 lbs). The Big Queenslander lived one of the toughest moments of his career at the 2012 Open Championship. He was leading by four strokes with four holes to play and then bogeyed all of them. Ernie Els took the Claret Jug by a stroke.

Is Adam Scott married? Who is his wife?

Since 2014, Adam Scott is married to Marie Kojzar who is a Swedish architect. One year later, the couple announced the arrival of their first daughter: Bo Vera Scott. In 2017, Adam Scott and his wife welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Byron Scott. By the way, in a story which had a lot of press internationally, Adam Scott dated in 2010 former No.1 tennis player in the world, Ana Ivanovic.

Who is Adam Scott's caddie?

Gregory Hearmon is Adam Scott's caddie since the start of 2022. Hearmon has been in the bag for other PGA Tour recognized players such as Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. Previously, Scott had very famous caddies such as Steve Williams (Tiger Woods' greatest caddie) and Tony Navarro (caddie of former golf stars like Raymond Floyd and Greg Norman).

Adam Scott's swing: Why is it so good?

Adam Scott's swing is recognized by many golf experts as almost perfect. At the same time, for thousands of fans around the world, his swing is an amazing example of what everyone's supposed to achieve during the entire movement process. One important detail is the superb rotation of the upper body in full coordination with the lower part (this part always stable). The shoulders and their rotation is fantastic to follow up the windup and to finish with the backswing. Pure poetry in motion.

How much is Adam Scott's net worth?

Adam Scott has won almost 60 million dollars in Total Money as a member of the PGA Tour ($59,873,599). At the moment, he has a net worth of 55 million. Scott has endorsement deals with brands such as Uniqlo, Mercedes-Benz, Rolex and Titleist.