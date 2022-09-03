Alabama take on Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Alabama and Utah State meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Another season where the home team is the big favorite to win the CFP. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Alabama lost the CFP title to the Georgia Bulldogs, but this new season is another opportunity for them to win another national title with Nick Saban as their head coach.

Utah State Aggies arrive in Alabama as champions of the Mountain West Conference, they were lethal during the 2021 season. The championship game was between San Diego State and Utah State where the Aggies won with a dominant offensive line 46-13.

Alabama vs Utah State: Date

Alabama and Utah State play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. This game is a litmus test for the home team, but the visitors don't want to waste the opportunity to win against a big favorite.

Alabama vs Utah State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Alabama vs Utah State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Alabama and Utah State at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is SECN