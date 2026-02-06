Which artists are performing at the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

As the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics prepare to ignite the global stage, the opening ceremony at Milan’s iconic San Siro stadium is shaping up to be an artistic as well as athletic spectacle. Set for the evening of February 6, the event will blend theatrical design, cultural storytelling, and music.

Organizers have woven this year’s creative vision around the theme of Armonia (harmony), aiming to link sport and culture through performance pieces that span genres and generations. The program will intersperse musical segments with dramatic moments rooted in Italian artistic traditions.

In the months leading up to the ceremony, Italy’s rich musical legacy has been highlighted as a foundation of the production, with details revealing a lineup that represents a tapestry of styles and international influences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony lineup

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony lineup blends global music icons with celebrated Italian talent in a celebration of sport and culture. Headlining the night is pop superstar Mariah Carey, whose vast catalog and vocal range are expected to bring a sense of grandeur and emotion.

Mariah Carey performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

Advertisement

Joining her are artists known for their deep roots in classical and contemporary music, including world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and acclaimed pianist Lang Lang, both bringing international prestige and artistic depth to the opening festivities.

Advertisement

During an interview with Olympics.com, he said: “I believe that singing at an Olympic Opening Ceremony is a great honor and a deeply moving experience, especially for someone like me who has always loved sport”.

Advertisement

In addition, the singer of “Con te partirò” was responsible for co-writing and promoting original songs such as the Olympic anthem “Because We Believe”, making him one of the most anticipated parts of the opening ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli performs during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw (Source: Mandel NGAN – Pool/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italian pop icon Laura Pausini, whose career spans decades and continents, is also set to perform, representing Italy’s modern musical identity alongside the country’s rich artistic heritage.

The ceremony’s program further integrates a diverse set of performers, from the operatic talents of mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli to the artistic contributions of actor-performers and genre-crossing artists like rapper Ghali, creating a multifaceted cultural showcase that complements the athletic spectacle about to unfold.