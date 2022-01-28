Ashleigh Barty will come against Danielle Collins on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena in the 2022 Australian Open Women’s Final. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins will face off at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in the Women's Final of the Australian Open 2022 on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 3:00 AM (ET). Here, check out the Australian Open decisive title match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H, and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This will be their fifth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Ashleigh Barty of Australia is the firm favorite in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far, while Danielle Collins of the USA has grabbed a triumph just once to this day.

Their last duel took place on February 24, 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 (3-6, 4-6) win for the American player at the Second Round of the 2021 Adelaide International. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time this year, this time to determine the new Australian Open champion.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 3:00 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Storylines

Ashleigh Barty has had to beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine (2-0), Lucia Bronzetti and Camila Giorgi of Italy (2-0), Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, and Madison Keys of the US (2-0) to get to the WTA Australian Open Final. The 25-year-old Australian tennis player, who is yet to lose a single set in the tournament, can boast of winning 14 titles in his career so far.

Meanwhile, Danielle Collins has set up a meeting with the WTA top-ranked star after overcoming Caroline Dolehide of the US (2-0), Ana Konjuh of Croatia (2-0), Clara Tauson of Denmark (2-1), Elise Mertens of Belgium (2-1), Alize Cornet of France (2-0), as well as Iga Swiatek of Poland (2-0). Unlike her opponent, the 28-year-old tennis player from the United States has won only two career titles.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 6, 2019, and it ended in a 2-1 (6-1, 1-6, 6-1) win for Barty in the 2019 Madrid Open Second Round. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to lift the 2022 Australian Open Women's Trophy.

How to watch or live stream Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins in the US

The 2022 Australian Open Women's Final duel between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins, to be played on Saturday, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options are Tennis Channel, ESPN.

Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins: Predictions and Odds

The odds are in favor of Ashleigh Barty. FanDuel see her as the absolute favorite to win the Final, and thus they have given her -460 odds. On the other hand, Danielle Collins has +350 odds to cause an upset and become the 2022 Australian Open winner.

FanDuel Ashleigh Barty -460 Danielle Collins +350

* Odds via FanDuel