Ashleigh Barty and Madison Keys will meet each other for the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

It will be their third encounter in a major, with both players looking for their first final in Australia. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds of this tennis match. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Barty, 25, is her best moment, having won all her matches without conceding a single set. Actually, with only conceding a break to her seve. The World No. 1 is ready to take the title with her home crowd, which undoubtedly will cheer her on. She’s coming to this match after destroying Jessica Pegula with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

On the other hand, Madison Keys is living a revival. The American, 26, has a 10-match winning streak this year, the best of her career. To put that in context, she won 10 matches during all 2021. However, Keys is confident, having beat Top 10 players back to back, Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-finals.

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2021.

Time: 3:30 AM

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys: Storylines

Barty and Keys have faced each other three times, with the Australian having 2 wins and the American, one. Their most recent matches took place in 2019, all ending in victory for Barty. This will be the third time they met in a Grand Slam, with one win per side in majors.

How to watch or live stream Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys in the US

The match between Ashleigh Barty and Madison Keys for the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Thursday, January 27, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Ashleigh Barty is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -480, while Madison Keys has odds of +360.

FanDuel Ashleigh Barty -480 Madison Keys +360

*Odds by FanDuel