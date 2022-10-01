Baylor take on Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium in Waco for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Baylor and Oklahoma State meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at McLane Stadium in Waco. The home team is building their winning streak little by little. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Bears didn't give up after losing in Week 2 against BYU 20-26 (2OT) on the road, they showed that their offensive line is strong and won two straight games against Texas State and Iowa State.

The Cowboys are a week behind the Bears, but they have a perfect record with three perfect wins against Central Michigan, Arizona State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This will be the first conference game for them in the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State: Date

Baylor and Oklahoma State play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, October 1 at McLane Stadium in Waco. The Bears have a good record, but the visitors are undefeated and have a good spot in the Top 25.

Baylor vs Oklahoma State: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Baylor vs Oklahoma State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Baylor and Oklahoma State at the McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is FOX