Brandon Nakashima and Matteo Arnaldi will meet at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. This game will be on the first day of the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals. These two players are part of the Green Group of this tournament. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Brandon Nakashima probably got one of his best years so far as a professional tennis player. The 20-year-old American is one of the most promising rising stars coming from U.S. soil in awhile. In fact, this will be his second time playing among the best Under-21 players in the season.

On the other side, Matteo Arnaldi wasn't the first choice for this tournament. However, he was one of the alternates for a reason, and he will take this opportunity to forget about Holger Rune. So, he will make to sure to prove in the first round-robin of the tournament, and maybe upset one of the favorites for the best Under-21 tournament.

Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 8 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Location: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brandon Nakashima and Matteo Arnaldi not only will make their debut at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy for the tourmanet. They will face each other for the first time ever, as well. So there's chance that this could be the start of a new rivalry between the Under-21 players.

However, this matchup will be a little different from others, because the loser of this game won't be eliminated. He will have a chance to redeem himself in the next two games of the round-robin. In fact, this Green Group is completed with Jiri Lehecka, and Francesco Passaro.

How to watch or live stream free Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi in the US

The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals group-stage game between Brandon Nakashima and Matteo Arnaldi is set to be played on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. It will be broadcast on Tennis Channel in the US.

Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi: Predictions and Odds

