BYU Cougars and UAB Blazers meet in the Independence Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. A highly powerful offense against a defense that works miracles. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Cougars opened the regular season with five consecutive victories, three of those games were against PAC-12 teams. After that winning streak the team lost two consecutive games but then they went back to win five consecutive games for a record of 11-1 overall.

The UAB Blazers have won three of the last four games against Louisiana Tech 52-38, Marshall 21-14 and against UTEP 42-25. Their conference record in the CUSA West Division was 6 wins and 2 losses against Rice and UTSA.

BYU vs UAB: Date

BYU and UAB play for the 2021 Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at Independence Stadium in Shreveport. The Cougars won most games in the regular season by 10 points or more, BYU's offense is scoring an average of 43.5 points per game as the second-best of the season.

BYU vs UAB: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch BYU vs UAB at the 2021 Independence Bowl

This game for the 2021 Independence Bowl, BYU and UAB at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App

