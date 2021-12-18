BYU against AUB play today in the Independence Bowl at Independence Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

BYU vs UAB: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021 Independence Bowl in the US today

BYU (10-2) and AUB (8-4) play for the Independence Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Independence Stadium today, December 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM (ET). Two schools that performed well but without titles in the regular season. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Brigham Young Cougars lost just two games in the regular season to Boise State and Baylor. But despite those two losses, the team won 10 games in two winning streaks of five consecutive weeks each.

AUB Blazers could not conquer the West Division in CUSA as they lost an important game against UTSA (Division winners) in Week 11 of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season and that was the end of the division title aspirations for them.

BYU vs UAB: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

BYU vs UAB: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

BYU vs UAB: Storylines

Brigham Young Cougars won the first five games of the regular season against Arizona, No. 21 UTAH, No. 19 Arizona State, South Florida and Utah State. Those weeks were important to lift the spirits of the Cougars offense, but then the team lost two straight games to Boise State 17-26 and to Baylor 24-38. Those were the only two losses of the season for the Cougars as they closed out the regular season with another five winning weeks. The Cougars' offense is scoring an average of 33.5 points per game and the defense is allowing 24.2 points.

Jaren Hall is the Cougars starting quarterback with a 63.9% ERA for 189/296 passes completed, 2583 passing yards, 8.7 yards per attempt, 20 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

UAB Blazers have a positive record with 8-4 overall, they won the first game of the season against Jacksonville State 31-0 and then lost in Week 2 against No. 2 Georgia 7-56. The offense never gave up during the regular season and the team had three winning streaks of two wins each one. The Blazers came close to winning the CUSA West Division, but the team lost a couple of games in the conference for a 6-2 record and that wasn't enough to win the division title. The Blazers' offensive line is averaging 29.4 points per game.

Dylan Hopkins is the starting quarterback for the UAB Blazers with 136/212 passes completed for 64.2%, 2085 yards, 9.8 yards per attempt, 15 touchdowns with 6 interceptions. The team has a running back with 1,185 yards and 12 touchdowns, his name is DeWayne McBride.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free BYU vs UAB in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Independence Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ABC, ABC.com, ABC App.

BYU vs UAB: Predictions And Odds

Brigham Young Cougars are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -245 moneyline at FanDuel, the team has a solid record during the regular season and the offense is strong. UAB Blazers are underdogs with +6.5 ATS and +225 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 55 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: BYU -6.5.



FanDuel BYU -6.5 / -245 Totals 55 AUB +6.5 / +225

* Odds via FanDuel