Carlos Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe for the 2022 US Open Semifinals. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is making history at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. In fact, he broke the record of the youngest male player to make it to a Grand Slam semifinals. The last player to do so, was his fellow countryman Rafael Nadal.

The American Frances Tiafoe keeps improving his game at the US Open tournament. His matchup against Rafael Nadal was his first time ever at the Round of 16 stage, then he out best Andrey Rublev in the Quarterfinals, to be the only American, male or female, to play the semifinals stage in the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The 2022 US Open Semifinals will be headline by two first-timers. In fact, Carlos Alcaraz will play his first-ever Grand Slam Semifinals game as a 19-year-old player. Also, he could be the youngest US Open champion, if he ends up winning, though.

Whereas, Frances Tiafoe is enjoying himself after he surpassed his best performance at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. The American was eliminated at the fourth round of the tournament in the last two years consecutively.

Also, this rivalry will have a new episode, As these two players have played just once before this matchup. According to the ATP tour's website, the first time the two played before was for the 2021 Barcelona Open in a Round of 64 matchup.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe in the US

The 2022 US Open Semifinals game between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe is set to be played on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Frances Tiafoe: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Carlos Alcaraz has -200 odds to win this US Open tournament Men's Singles game, while Frances Tiafoe has +160 odds to pick up the win.

