Which celebrities support Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics? Snoop Dogg and more

Celebrities from music and pop culture intersected with Olympic fervor as the 2026 Winter Games took shape in Milan and Cortina, bringing attention far beyond the slopes and ice. Unlikely faces stepped into the spotlight alongside elite athletes as the global celebration unfolded.

Among them, rap legend Snoop Dogg emerged as one of the most visible supporters of Team USA, blending his signature charisma with a role that extended far beyond a typical fan appearance.

Others brought their own flavor to the Games, signaling how cultural influence and athletic pursuit have intertwined at this global gathering. These figures helped frame Team USA’s efforts within a wider tapestry of public attention and star-studded support.

Stars who showed support for the US team at the 2026 Winter Olympics

While athletes delivered the headline performances on snow and ice at the 2026 Winter Olympics, some high-profile cultural figures also made their presence felt, publicly supporting Team USA throughout the Games and across social media.

Snoop Dogg smiles as he watches the Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin match at the 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Their involvement ranged from official roles to promotional appearances that captured media attention and sparked widespread discussion. One of the most talked-about moments came from American rapper Snoop Dogg, who served as an Honorary Coach for Team USA in the lead-up to the Games.

The legendary entertainer appeared at various events and was frequently seen cheering on U.S. competitors, donning Team USA gear and bringing a mix of humor and enthusiasm that resonated in fan zones and broadcast segments alike.

Another high-profile figure in the Winter Olympics landscape was Canadian pop star Tate McRae, whose connection to Team USA drew both support and controversy. She appeared in a promotional ad for NBC’s coverage of the Games, in which she spoke enthusiastically about meeting Team USA athletes and celebrating U.S. figure skating and Alpine skiing milestones.

Tate McRae (Source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy — @tatemcrae)

Her involvement sparked significant reaction, particularly from Canadian fans, who questioned her apparent backing of the American team despite her Calgary roots. She responded on social media by sharing a throwback photo of herself holding a Canadian flag, affirming her national pride.

On the other hand, several well-known faces arrived at the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony, many of them wearing outfits in the colors of the United States or patches on their garments, including Usher, David Lauren and Adam Rippon.

Usher, David Lauren and partner Lauren Bush Lauren (Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The list of supporters is quite extensive, but so far it includes:

Snoop Dogg

Tate McRae

Usher

David Lauren and Lauren Bush Lauren

Adam Rippo

Benito Skinner

Monique Coleman

Michael Webber

Sydney Carlson