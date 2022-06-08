Recently, Mexican driver Sergio Perez announced that Red Bull Racing had extended his contract for two more years, with a juicy salary increase, which Checo argued he deserves for one simple reason.

Sergio Checo Perez is aware of what he can achieve in the short term with Red Bull Racing. He has just won the Monaco Grand Prix and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the same one he won in the previous Formula 1 season, is on his horizon. His future looks bright.

So much so, that in addition to celebrating, perhaps a little too much, his victory in Monaco, which made him the Mexican with the most wins in Formula 1 with 3, Checo Perez was delighted with the announcement of the extension of his contract with Red Bull Racing. The Mexican will be at the wheel of the Austrian team until 2024.

This renewal allows Perez to continue racing at the highest level in Formula 1, as Red Bull is one of the teams with the best car, and with guarantees of success. However, in addition to the sporting prestige, the Mexican will also enjoy an economic benefit.

The reason why Checo Perez justifies his million-dollar pay raise with Red Bull Racing

Being in one of the most powerful teams in Formula 1, such as Red Bull, is a privilege that few can have. Quite simply, Checo Perez drives one of the fastest cars on the circuit and is teammate to the current world champion, Max Verstappen. The salary that the Mexican driver will receive is commensurate with the place he occupies and for him it is fair.

"Today I think I'm in the best moment of my career and driving for a team that is always looking for perfection, which is the perfect match for me and for any driver.... I was very happy to extend my stay with the team until at least 2024, it shows what a great job we have done together and how happy we are with each other. Having my future decided allows me to be one hundred percent focused on the main goal of winning races and world titles.", read Checo's statement distributed by Red Bull Racing.

Checo Perez's hefty salary after contract extension with Red Bull Racing

According to Racing News 365, Sergio Perez is reportedly earning $10 million for each of the two seasons in which he has extended his contract with Red Bull Racing. This would mean an increase of 50 percent, since until this season, he is earning "only" $5 million, far from the $25 million yearly earned by his teammate Max Verstappen.