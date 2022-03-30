Duke take on UNC at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the March Madness 2022 Final Four. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Duke vs UNC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the March Madness 2022 Final Four

Duke and UNC meet in the March Madness 2022 Final Four. This game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The home side wants to win a last title before their head coach retires. Here is all the detailed information about this College Basketball game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Sling.

Duke came a long and hard way in the west regional, they won against Cal State Fullerton, Michigan State, Texas Tech and the final game against Arkansas Razorbacks. This will be Mike Krzyzewski's last season as the team's head coach.

UNC averaged 82.5 points per game during the East Regional they won against underdog Saint Peter's 69-49. Hubert Davis, UNC's head coach, is in his first season with the team.

Duke vs UNC: Date

Duke and UNC play for the March Madness 2022 Final Four on Saturday, April 2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Blue Devils' experience is bigger, but the Tar Heels won an NCAA Tournament in 2017 while the Blue Devils haven't won a Division I Basketball tournament since 2015.

Duke vs UNC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:49 PM

CT: 7:49 PM

MT: 6:49 PM

PT: 5:49 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Duke vs UNC at the March Madness 2022 Final Four

This game for the March Madness 2022 Final Four, Duke and UNC at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Sling and other options to watch this game in the US are TBS