The 11th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will be this Austrian Grand Prix, which will take place this Sunday, July 10, at the Red Bull Ring. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

The Red Bull team will have the opportunity to give its fans a joy at home when this Sunday, July 10, its main driver and the championship leader, Max Verstappen, starts on pole position. For his part, the second in the standings and also a driver of the Austrian team, Sergio Perez, will start in 5th place.

The Ferrari drivers, Leclerc and Sainz (who will seek to deduct points from the leader) will start in positions 2 and 3, respectively; while fourth place went to Russell de Mercedes. It will be a very interesting race in a weekend with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to Formula 1 we will have the 6 hours of Monza of the WEC and the Nascar Quaker State 400.

F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

Live Stream: FuboTV

F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix: Storylines

The long straights of the Red Bull Ring are undoubtedly an advantage for the cars of the local team, who as if that were not enough will have championship leader Max Verstappen starting from pole position. His other driver, Sergio Perez, will start in 5th place so it will be difficult for him to keep the 2nd place he had before this Grand Prix.

The Ferrari cars are in a better position, since starting in 2nd and 3rd place on the grid, they will be able to make an effective strategy so that Sainz can contain Russell who will start fourth (and who should not be ruled out taking into account the best that were seen in the Mercedes in the last GPs) and Perez, while Leclerc tries to overtake Verstappen and thus deduct points from him in the championship.

How to Watch F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 11th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV, and other option is ESPN. In UK, you can watch it in: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

F1 2022 Austrian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.50 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 3.75 odds. Carlos Sainz (11.00), Sergio Perez (11.00), George Russell (23.00) and Lewis Hamilton (26.00) complete the first 6 places.

*Odds via BetMGM