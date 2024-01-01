How to watch Alabama vs Michigan for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game

College football fans, hold onto your helmets because Alabama and Michigan are set to clash in a game with championship implications! This highly anticipated showdown will occur at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

[Watch Alabama vs Michigan online free in the US on Fubo]

Alabama defeated Georgia during the SEC championship game, that was what they needed to get back to the CFP. The season was not perfect for Alabama as they lost a game against Texas during Week 2, but after that loss they won 11 consecutive games.

Michigan was full of controversy during the season, but things went well for them despite all the criticism and accusations against their head coach Jim Harbaugh. At the end of the regular season they had a perfect record of 13-0 and won the Big Ten conference title.

When will Alabama vs Michigan be played?

Alabama and Michigan play for the 2023 College Football season on Monday, January 1 at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. Both Alabama and Michigan are titans of college football, boasting an unparalleled collection of national championships and Heisman Trophy winners. The Crimson Tide, clad in crimson and white, have captured 18 national titles. They’re led by the offensive brilliance of quarterback Jalen Milroe and the punishing ground game of running back Jase McClellan.

Alabama vs Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Alabama vs Michigan in the US

This game for the 2023 College Football season, Alabama and Michigan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Monday, January 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.