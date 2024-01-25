How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner for FREE in the US on January 25, 2024: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are ready for another epic battle in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. The match will be played today at 10:30 PM (ET) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic was extraordinary in 2023 winning the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open. Now, the legend has extended the record for most Grand Slams won in tennis to 24, leaving Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer far behind. This year, the legend looks unstoppable trying to surpass the overall record held by Margaret Court.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner has become the biggest threat for Djokovic in recent months. Though Carlos Alcaraz took away Wimbledon from the Serbian, the Italian star has been very dangerous by beating Nole at the ATP Finals in Turin and then at the Davis Cup. He hasn’t lost a set in Australia.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner be played?

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will play today, January 25, at 10:30 PM (ET). The victor of the match will face the winner of the other semifinal between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in the US

A new chapter in the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be available in the United States on ESPN.