The 68-year-old media personality went full blast on Tennis star Novak Djokovic for possibly being unvaccinated and medically exempt from having a coronavirus vaccine while participating in major Tennis tournaments.

Howard Stern has always spoken his mind, the “King of All Media” has never been shy to say what he feels and this time it’s Tennis star Novak Djokovic who is feeling the heat. Stern on his Sirius XM radio show called Djokovic a “joker” and an “a-hole” for avoiding COVID-19 protocols to participate in Tennis tournaments.

Djokovic, who wants to win his 21st Grand Slam title, which would be a record, is still not known if he will compete in the Australian tournament since his status is not yet known. Djokovic claimed “human error” on his custom documents and the review board is still examining the player’s statements over coronavirus vaccines.

For Howard Stern it was too much, and he was visibly mad at what he felt was irresponsibility on the part of Djokovic, going as far as calling him a “douchebag” Here are more comments from Howard Stern on Novak Djokovic.

Howard Stern on Novak Djokovic

Stern continued his rant by saying, “They should throw him right the f--k out of tennis… That’s like saying smoking is a private decision… Don’t smoke in my face, f--knut. What a dummy, just a big dumb tennis player.”

After spending five days detained in a hotel the Tennis star returned to the practice courts to prepare for the Australian Open. On Instagram the Tennis star wrote, "On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf as I told immigration officials on my arrival - and my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia. This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.”

