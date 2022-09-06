Iga Swiatek will face Jessica Pegula for the Quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Iga Swiatek will play against Jessica Pegula for a Quarterfinals matchup of the 2022 US Open.

The No.1 WTA-ranked player the Polish star Iga Swiatek has set her goal to win another Grand Slam major, this time in New York City. If she ends up with the 2022 US Open title, it will set her up to be the next women's superstar for the coming years.

On the other side, Jessica Pegula as the last U.S. player in the Women's Singles draw, she has to show her power. The 2022 WTA tour has been great for the New York-born player, she is playing her third Grand Slam Quarterfinals game, not everybody can say that.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Time: 7:15 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 PM (Estimated)

CT: 6:15 PM (Estimated)

MT: 5:15 PM (Estimated)

PT: 4:15 PM (Estimated)

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Since 2019, Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula have played quite often. In Washington DC, this rivalry started. It ended with a win for the American. However, the story didn't there. It has continued in the 2022 WTA tour. In fact, this year these two players have faced each other two more times.

The newest Polish star Iga Swiatek picked up both wins. The first one was at the Miami Masters, then when Swiatek clinched the 2022 French Open title, she beat Pegula in the Quarterfinals stage, where the American was playing for the first time ever.

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula in the US

The 2022 US Open Quarterfinals game between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula is set to be played on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Women's Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Iga Swiatek has -225 odds to win this US Open Quarterfinals game, while Jessica Pegula has +175 odds to make a shocker win.

