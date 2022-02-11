Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will fight this Saturday, February 12, for the middleweight championship in the UFC 271. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the US.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will fight this Saturday, February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas for the UFC Middleweight World Title. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this UFC 271 bout. The preliminary fights of this event will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Nigerian fighter Israel Adesanya will be looking to defend his UFC middleweight world championship. It will be the fourth time that he defends his title, before he did it successfully against Yoel Romero (March 7, 2020 by unanimous decision), Paulo Costa (September 27, 2020 by TKO) and Marvin Vettori (June 12, 2021 by unanimous decision).

On the side of Robert Whittaker, he will seek to regain the middleweight title he held between July 2017 and October 2019. After losing the championship, Whittaker got three consecutive victories in the UFC, the last of them was on April 17, 2021 by unanimous decision against Kelvin Gastelum, being the Fight of the Night.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: fight information

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Main event approx: 12:00 AM (ET)

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)-Preliminary fights-

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This fight will be the second between these rivals, the rematch of the fight that both held on October 6, 2019, in which Adesanya snatched the middleweight title from Whittaker. It will be a very interesting rematch, between a former champion trying to recover the title lost a little over 2 years ago, and the current champion trying to defend it for the fourth time.

How to watch or live stream Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker in the US

The preliminary fights of this UFC 271 event will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The main card, which include the main fight of the night between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker can be watched on ESPN.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this UFC 271 fight. According to DraftKings, the champion Israel Adesanya is the favorite to take the victory with -280 odds, while +225 odds will be for the challenger Robert Whittaker’s victory.

DraftKings Israel Adesanya -280 Robert Whittaker +225

*Odds via DraftKings