Italy will face Puerto Rico in a group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Italy vs Puerto Rico: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

Italy will play against Puerto Rico in what will be the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

As expected, the Italians started the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship with a resounding victory against Cameroon. Not only did they win in 3 sets, but they practically did not allow the Africans to win any points. The quarters were 25–10; 25–12 and 25–16. Without a doubt, they will seek to continue with this level.

Their rivals this time will be somewhat more complicated, although they will still be underdogs in this game. Puerto Rico did not have a good debut, since in their first game they lost 3-0 against Belgium. The second set was close (27-25), but the other two were 25-15. To face the Italians, they will undoubtedly have to show another level.

Italy vs Puerto Rico: Date

Italy and Puerto Rico will face each other in Arnhem, Netherlands this Monday, September 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Italy vs Puerto Rico: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Italy vs Puerto Rico: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Italy and Puerto Rico will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.