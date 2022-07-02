Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other for a place in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner and no. 5 seed Carlos Alcaraz will clash in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022, looking for their first quarter-final in the grass-court major. In this article you will find information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

While Sinner has reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros and Australian Open, at Wimbledon he couldn’t pass the first round until this edition. The Italian earned the first grass-court win of his career earlier this week and to reach this round defeated John Isner 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Friday.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz is still proving that he got what it takes to become one of the greatest. The 19-year-old has reached two quarter-finals so far at the US Open 2021 and Roland Garros this same year, and he’s looking for his third. He defeated Oscar Ottewith a 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 9:45 AM ET (estimated)

Location: Center Court, Wimbledon.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Storylines and head-to-head

Alcaraz won their previous meeting 7-6(1), 7-5 last November at the Rolex Paris Masters. Sinner doesn’t have a favorable record against Top 10 this year, having only won one match out of six. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has a 8-3 record.

How to watch or live stream Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US

The tennis match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for the round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Sunday, July 3, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and ESPN.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the strong favorite with odds of 1.35, while Jannik sinner has odds of 3.10 according to BetMGM.

BetMGM Jannik Sinner 3.10 Carlos Alcaraz 1.35

