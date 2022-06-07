Winning the 24 hours of Le Mans, in addition to the prestige and immense honor as a driver, also entails winning a money prize, but how much is that prize? Here we tell you.

Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans is truly a daunting task. These are hours when a driver must be racing, but you also have to do the relays well with your teammates, there must be very precise coordination work in the pits and that for 24 hours. For that reason, winning is an immense honor, but there is also a prize money and here we tell you how much it is.

This edition will be the 90th in history, making it almost a centenary race. Great pilots such as Tom Kristensen, Derek Bell, Olivier Gendebien and Jacky Ickx have participated in them. Formula 1 drivers such as Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Graham Hill or Fernando Alonso have also participated in this great world motorsport event.

Along with the Indy 500 of the IndyCar Series and the Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1, the 24 hours of Le Mans is considered part of a symbolic prize of motorsports worldwide: the Triple Crown. The immense honor of winning these three emblematic races means that many times drivers from these other categories (Formula 1 and IndyCar) do not even participate in any race of the season to attend the Circuit de la Sarthe circuit.

What is the prize money for winning the race?

Although winning the 24 hours of Le Mans is undoubtedly synonymous with enormous prestige and the longing for every driver, as is the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix and one of the 3 jewels of the Triple Crown, the truth is that winning this race does not represent a great prize money (especially if we buy them with the Indy 500 prize).

The prizes are distributed as follows: qualified pilots will receive €7,000 for assistance; winners of the different race classes get €10,000. The overall winner receives €40,000, second place receives €25,000 and third place receives €20,000. Of course, no driver will become a millionaire, but the honor of winning this race is undoubtedly worth more than any prize.

