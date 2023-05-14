The XFL closed his first-ever season under the ownership of Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson. This league had a failed first stint in 2020 because of the coronavirus but returned with a great competition. It was a year that included a surprising champion.

Saturday night was the time selected for the championship game between the heavy favorites D.C. Defenders and the Arlington Renegades. One big reason why the Renegades were able to win the title was Luis Perez.

He didn’t play the full schedule there since he started with the Vegas Vipers. However, a mid-season trade changed the outcome of the league. Despite his team finished the regular season with a 4-6 record, they lifted the trophy with a 35-26 that had Perez as the MVP of the game. Here you can check his age, height, weight, college, and NFL teams.

How old is Luis Perez?

Luis Perez is 28 years old. He was born on August 26, 1994. His place of birth was San Diego, California, United States.

How tall is Luis Perez?

Luis Perez is 6’3”.

How much does Luis Perez weigh?

Luis Perez weighs 222 lbs.

What college did Luis Perez attend?

Luis Perez went to Southwestern in 2013-2014, but then played from 2015-2017 at Texas A&M-Commerce.

Has Luis Perez played in the NFL?

Luis Perez went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He has not been part of an active roster in the NFL, although he spend time in the offseason or practice squad rosters of the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Detroit Lions.