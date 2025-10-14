4 must-watch sports series to stream this weekend: From the field to the screen

Sports have always been about more than victory or defeat. They’re a reflection of character, pressure and dreams colliding under bright lights. Now, streaming platforms are turning those timeless narratives into binge-worthy series that go beyond the scoreboard.

The new wave of sport storytelling isn’t confined to the field. It unfolds in locker rooms, living rooms and hearts, where ambition and vulnerability share equal weight. These shows explore the human side of competition—the moments unseen by fans but felt by players.

From the chaos of rising stars to the quiet intensity of champions, each series offers a unique lens into what drives greatness. Whether scripted or real, they reveal that the truest victories often happen far from the arena, where passion becomes purpose.

4 unmissable sports shows to binge right now

All four series are available on FlixLatino, the streaming service bringing top Spanish-language films and shows to audiences in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With a monthly subscription priced at $4.99, it’s an affordable gateway to diverse stories that celebrate culture, emotion, and the thrill of the game.

Los Futbolisimos



This Spanish comedy follows the misadventures of a youth soccer team determined to uncover why referees keep mysteriously falling asleep during their matches. Blending sports, mystery and humor, “Los Futbolisimos” turns teamwork into an unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Campeones



In “Campeones“, the heartfelt Spanish dramedy, Marco, a professional basketball coach facing a personal crisis, is assigned to train a team made up of players with intellectual disabilities. What begins as punishment soon becomes a moving story about empathy, resilience and the true meaning of victory.

Hombre de Fe – The Story of Keylor Navas



This Costa Rican drama tells the inspiring true story of soccer legend Keylor Navas, tracing his journey from humble beginnings to international stardom. With faith and determination at its core, “Hombre de Fe” is a powerful portrait of perseverance both on and off the field.

El Futbol o Yo



An Argentine blend of comedy and romance, “El Futbol o Yo” centers on a man whose obsession with soccer costs him his job, his marriage, and his peace of mind. When he finally hits rock bottom, he must face his addiction head-on and learn that sometimes, love requires a different kind of game plan.