This Sunday, September 25 will be take place 4th playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Nascar 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US this Nascar Race

The Nascar Cup Series will present this Sunday, September 25 the 4th 2022 playoffs race, the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After a more than intense race at Bristol Motor Speedway last week, 4 drivers were left out of the competition. Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick and (surprisingly) Kyle Busch will no longer be able to contend for the championship this year. Therefore, the 12 riders who will seek to be among the top 8 this weekend have already been defined.

The most complicated so far are Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman and Chase Briscoe who occupy the last positions (see here the standings of the playoffs). Among them, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric are the ones with the best position on the starting grid (10th and 11th), while of the playoff drivers, the best position is Joey Logano (2nd).

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 25, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: Storylines

The playoff driver roster has shrunk and there is little time for each driver to show their best and be in the championship definition.. At the moment, only 12 of the 16 that started have a chance, but in a couple of races it will be only 8.

And not only are the four worst drivers in the playoff standings obliged to have good results, but also those who are in the last qualifying positions, for example Ryan Blaney, who is in 8th place and who in this race will start in position 14th.

How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, September 25 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, PRN.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Denny Hamlin is the favorite, with 7.00 odds follow by Kyle Larson with 8.00; Chase Elliot and Joey Logano with 9.00, Tyler Reddick and William Byron with 10.00 in the first 5 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

