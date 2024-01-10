Nick Saban finished his 17th season as head coach of Alabama with a crushing loss against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. It was a remarkable turnaround in college football considering no one gave them a shot after an early defeat against Texas.

However, the Crimson Tide got 10 consecutive victories and reached the SEC Championship Game where they surprised the entire nation by beating Georgia. Saban ended a 29-game winning streak by the Bulldogs.

Even with an appearance in the College Football Playoff, many rumors suggested that Nick Saban could opt for retirement. It all came in the same week in which one of his greatest friends, Bill Belichick, could also define his future in the NFL.

After winning seven national championships, six of them with Alabama and one at LSU, there’s a final announcement by the legend.

Will Nick Saban retire from college football?

Nick Saban has confirmed to Alabama the he is ready to retire from college football. The information which shocked the world of sports was first reported by Chris Low of ESPN.

Saban is 72-years old and, during many recent interviews, he admitted that coaching and mainly the complicated process of recruiting players had taken a big toll on him. However, there was no indication that he would say goodbye.

The numbers are just amazing as one of the best head coaches in college football history. Seven national championships, 11 SEC titles, 19 victories in Bowl games and an impressive overall record of 292-71-1.