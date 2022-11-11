Ohio State and Indiana will clash off at Ohio Stadium in the Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Ohio State will meet Indiana at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In nine fixtures, Ohio State have emerged victorious nine times. Thus, they currently sit in second place on the Big Ten (East) table with a win percentage of 1.000.

Meanwhile, Indiana have been in bad form, winning only three times in the previous nine matches. They are placed last in the Big Ten (East) table, with a win percentage of 0.333. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Ohio State vs Indiana: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 11 game between Ohio State and Indiana will be played on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Ohio State vs Indiana: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 PM

MT: 10:00 PM

PT: 9:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ohio State vs Indiana in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Ohio State and Indiana in the Week 11 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.