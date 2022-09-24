Ohio State take on Wisconsin at Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ohio State and Wisconsin meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. This is the first big game in the conference for the home team.

The Buckeyes won the first three weeks of the season, but this game against Wisconsin will not be easy for them as it is their first game against a conference rival. The Buckeyes most recent game was a win against Toledo at home.

The Badgers won in Week 3 against New Mexico State 66-7 at home, that victory was perfect to ease the pain of losing during Week 2 against Washington State Cougars 14-17. This will be the first on the road game for the Badgers.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Date

Ohio State and Wisconsin play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, September 24 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. The home team has a perfect record but their offensive line is still not showing its full potential.

Ohio State vs Wisconsin: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Ohio State and Wisconsin at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by ABC.