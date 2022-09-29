Poland and the Dominican Republic clash off today at the Ergo Arena in the First Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Poland vs Dominican Republic: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship

Poland and the Dominican Republic will face each other today at the Ergo Arena in Poland in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this women’s Pool B Matchday 4 volleyball match in the US.

This will be their 20th overall meeting. Expectedly, the Dominican Republic are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 11 occasions so far; Poland have grabbed a triumph just seven times to this day.

Their most recent game was played on July 2nd, 2021, when the game ended in a 3-2 Dominican Republic win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time at this year’s Volleyball World Championship.

Poland vs Dominican Republic: Date

The 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship First Round Pool B Matchday 4 game between Poland and the Dominican Republic will be played on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Ergo Arena in Poland.

Poland vs Dominican Republic: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Poland vs Dominican Republic in FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2022

The game to be played between Poland and the Dominican Republic in the First Round of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship, will be broadcast on Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB in the United States.