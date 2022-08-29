Poland will face United States in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Finally, one of the most anticipated duels of the group stage of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. The two best teams in Pool C, and two of the main candidates to win the tournament, will face each other in what will undoubtedly be a very interesting game that no Volleyball fan should miss.

As expected, both won their first two games 3-0 against Bulgaria and Mexico (who will define third place in Pool C), and now in this final Matchday they will have to determine who of the two will finally be the absolute leader, although with the peace of mind of having at least a second place assured.

Poland vs United States: Date

Poland and United States will face each other in Ljubljana, Slovenia this Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM (ET) for the second group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

Poland vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Poland vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship group stage game between Poland and United States will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

