Tyron Woodley will fight Jake Paul for the second time on December 18, after Tommy Fury withdrew due to medical reasons. Here, check out all the details.

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley in a rematch, after Tommy Fury, younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, withdrew from their encounter set for December 18 due to medical reasons during his training camp, as Showtime explained in a press release.

The news was first reported by The Mirror and then Paul, Youtuber turned professional fighter, confirmed it on Monday, via social media. "When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I'm ready to fight anyone on Dec. 18," Paul said in a statement. "Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don't give a damn who it is,” he added.

According to Paul, 39-year-old Woodley will step in with just two weeks’ notice and he will get an extra $500,000 if he knocks him out. “First time I outboxed him. This time I'm gonna punish him and leave no doubt,” Paul said. The fight is set to take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Jake Paul and Woodley to fight in a rematch

Paul has a 4-0 record, including three knockouts, in his short but so far successful boxing career. Meanwhile, Woodley, former UFC welterweight champion, made his boxing debut in August, when he lost to Paul in an eight-round split decision.

It was a controversial decision, with Woodley arguably scoring a knockdown that wasn't called when Paul got up with the help of the ring ropes. Until then, Paul had taken down AnEsonGib, a fellow social media influencer; Nate Robinson, a former NBA star, and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

On the other hand, Fury said in a statement that he is “heartbroken” that he was forced to retire from the fight due to “a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.” However, he also has “hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to still happen more than anything."