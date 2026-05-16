How much will Ronda Rousey make for MMA return vs Gina Carano on Netflix?

The long-awaited return of Ronda Rousey to mixed martial arts is here. But how big is the bag to make her come back after a 10-year hiatus?

Ronda Rousey is back in the octagon. As weird as that sounds, the fact is that the former UFC champion will put an end to a 10-year hiatus to fight Gina Carano on MVP’s MMA event on Netflix.

As of now, there is an undisclosed amount. However, Rousey gave a hint on a record-breaking payday. Speaking to Alex Sherman of CNBC, Rousey said, “Well, I’m not allowed to say specifically, exactly what it is. I’m definitely blowing any kind of records of whatever record there was before for whatever a woman has been paid to fight in any kind of combat sport.”

However, Rousey also stated that we will all know in due time, as California requires to publicize the pay amount after the fight. Rousey has been selling this fight like crazy, while sending shots to TKO’s UFC, though stating she has no issue with Dana White.

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We have a clue of how much Rousey is making to fight Carano

According to BBC, Rousey’s last UFC reported paycheck was a $3 million bag. Hence, it’s more than that if we take her words at face value. Rousey was the first female superstar in MMA, and laid the foundation for women in the UFC, though she is now competing against that very company.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano face off for the final time ‼️🔥



🎥 @MostVpromotions #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/5mbV1paWpM — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 16, 2026

Hence, we can assume is more than $3 million. But there’s more. Rousey said it’s the most any woman has ever been paid for a combat sport appearance. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor got $5 million for their trilogy boxing fight. Hence, we could be looking at more than $5 million as well.

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How much is Carano making to fight Rousey?

Carano is also poised to get the best payout of her career. Carano hasn’t fought since 2009, and then she transitioned into a rather successful Hollywood career, appearing in the Fast and Furious saga, alongside other big-time shows like The Mandalorian.

It’s not clear if she will make the same amount of money as Rousey. She is still, at worst, the second-highest paid fighter in this card due to her main event status.