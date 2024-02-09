Deion Sanders lived a roller-coaster in his first season as head coach of Colorado. The former star of the Dallas Cowboys shocked the nation in Week 1 with a win over TCU and then the magic continued against Nebraska and Colorado State. The program seemed for real.

Then, Oregon and USC delivered massive hits to the Buffaloes’ aspirations and the dream of a playoff spot started to fade. In the end, Colorado finished with a 4-8 record and couldn’t even get bowl eligibility.

However, looking into the 2024 season of college football, Coach Prime’s name might bring key transfers in a huge year for the team. It’s important to remember they’ll move to the Big 12.

Travis Kelce makes surprising prediction for Colorado

During Super Bowl week, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs made a shocking prediction. about Colorado. “Undefeated,” Kelce said confidently. “I’m taking Prime every single time. I’m not a betting man, but my money’s on Prime.”

How much money Deion Sanders makes at Colorado?

A few months ago, Deion Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with Colorado. Most of that money came from fans donations who wanted a star leading the program. They believed.

In his first season, Coach Prime made at least $5.5 million. It’s the biggest contract in program’s history. Of course, over the years, there are a lot of incentives which could boost the final number.