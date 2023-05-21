This edition of the 2023 Italian Open had an important absence like Rafael Nadal, but it also saw candidates such as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz being eliminated early. Nevertheless, there is going to be a great final with Holger Rune meeting Daniil Medvedev. Here’s the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Rune is already established as a top player in the ATP Tour. He is no longer just a promise, his tennis puts him now as a favorite almost every week. His performances in this tournament got him to the final in a great way by defeating Arthur Fils, Fabio Fognini, Alexei Popyrin, Djokovic, and most recently Casper Ruud.

Medvedev is best suited for other type of surface, although he proved he can be dangerous on clay as well. The Russian beat Emil Ruusuvuori, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Alexander Zverev, Yannick Hanfmann, and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Their head-to-head has Rune 1-0 ahead with a win in Monte-Carlo a month ago.

When will Holger Rune vs Daniil Medvedev be played?

Holger Rune will meet Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 Italian Open this Sunday, May 21. The game will be played at the center court.

Holger Rune vs Daniil Medvedev: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

*Not before

How to watch Holger Rune vs Daniil Medvedev in the US

The game between Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2023 Italian Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.