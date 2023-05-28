Novak Djokovic will play against Aleksandar Kovacevic for the 2023 Roland Garros first round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the beginning of the second Grand Slam of the 2023 season and the players are preparing for what will be a great challenge on the difficult Parisian courts. And this Monday will have the debut of one of the main candidates to win this tournament: nothing less than the number 3 in the world, Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian comes from having a tough disappointment in his last tournament in Italy when he lost in the quarterfinals against Holger Rune (ultimately a finalist) and is looking to recover. His rival will be the American Aleksandar Kovacevic, who will seek to surprise in what will be the first confrontation between the two.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic be played?

The match for the 2023 Roland Garros first round between Novak Djokovic and Aleksandar Kovacevic will take place this Monday, May 29 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

This match for the 2023 Roland Garros first round between Novak Djokovic and Aleksandar Kovacevic be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.