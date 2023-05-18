The second round of the 2023 PGA Championship will take place this Friday, May 19, and here you can find all you need to know about this golf tournament Second Round, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the second big tournament of the golf season, and that is why nobody wants to miss out on any detail. Especially since this Friday the first cut will take place. After the first 36 holes, there will only be 70 players who will reach the third round and, therefore, will have activity over the weekend.

That is why fans will have to be attentive to find out who will be the ones who will dispute the title. At the close of this edition, the leader after having played 14 holes is the American Eric Cole with -5. Among the players who made their 18 holes, the best has been the also American Bryson DeChambeau with-4.

When will Second Round of 2023 PGA Championship be played?

The Second Round of 2023 PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club of New York will take place this Friday, May 19 at 7:00 AM (ET).

Second Round of 2023 PGA Championship: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

How to watch Second Round of 2023 PGA Championship

This Second Round of 2023 PGA Championship can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ESPN, CBS.