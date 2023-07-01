BIG3 teams meet in the Week 2. The games will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. After an electrifying first week the tournament returns with another week of action. Here is all the detailed information about this BIG3 games including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch BIG3 Week 2 online free in the US on Fubo]

Among the big favorites for Week 2 are the Ball Hogs who won their first game against Aliens by 50-39, another team that will play this week are the Triplets who hope to win after losing to Bivoauc by 51-47.

So far Joe Johnson is leading the league stats with 29 points and 16 rebounds, he plays for the Triplets. On the other hand, Ball Hogs’ Leandro Barbosa is leading the assists table with 6, while the 3-pointer kings are Isaiah Briscoe and Jodie Meeks with 5 each.

When will BIG3 Week 2 be played?

BIG3 teams play for the Week 2 on Saturday, July 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. A couple of favorites are likely to lose their games this week as multiple teams are hungry for wins.

BIG3 Week 2: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch BIG3 Week 2 in the US

This games for the BIG3 Week 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, July 1, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.