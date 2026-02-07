NFL Rumors: 49ers reportedly outline future plans for Brock Purdy and key teammate

After a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs this season, the San Francisco 49ers face a challenging offseason. The defeat dashed the hopes of their fanbase, which had high expectations for the team’s performance. As the 49ers turn their attention to the next season, pivotal decisions loom, particularly regarding the roles of quarterback Brock Purdy and one his key teammate.

According to a report by Dianna Russini from The Athletic, the 49ers are committed to retaining the Purdy-Mac Jones partnership for the upcoming season. Russini noted, “For teams aiming to negotiate a deal for 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, I’m told San Francisco is not looking to part with the 2021 first-rounder.”

This development offers reassurance to the 49ers’ fanbase about the future of these critical players. Although Purdy’s performance was hindered by an early-season injury, he regained form. With both Purdy and Jones in the mix, there is optimism about what the duo can achieve with a full recovery and proper preparation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During Purdy’s absence due to injury, Jones stepped up admirably as quarterback, playing a crucial role in helping the 49ers secure a playoff spot. With both players reportedly part of San Francisco’s plans for next season, there is heightened anticipation about their potential impact.

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up.

Advertisement

Purdy and Jones: The 49ers’ quarterback tandem in the 2025-26 season

Analyzing the performances of Purdy and Jones with the 49ers underscores the logic behind maintaining this quarterback tandem. Both players delivered impressive contributions, particularly Purdy, making the decision to retain them appear sound.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy’s teammates raise concerns over electrical substation near 49ers facility

Here are their statistics for the 2025-26 season with the 49ers:

Brock Purdy (9 Starts) / Mac Jones (8 Starts)

Record: 7-2 / 5–3

Passing Yards: 2,167 / 2,151

Touchdowns: 20 / 13

Interceptions: 10 / 6

Passing Success Rating: 55.3 / 53.4

Advertisement

Rumors surrounding Purdy’s future in San Francisco

Following a disheartening 41-9 playoff loss to the Seahawks, rumors emerged about interest from other NFL teams in Purdy. Both the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings were reportedly linked to Purdy for the upcoming season.

Despite this speculation, the 49ers appear determined to chart a different course next season. While the fanbase can rely on the presence of Purdy and Jones, the organization will need to make strategic additions to strengthen their roster around these cornerstone quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement