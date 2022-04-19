The first week of the USFL was full of impressive moments and although everything was considered a success, there was an event where a player, Smith, was cut from his team due to a problem related to food.

The 2022 USFL was a successful first week with four games with a total viewing audience of 2.95 million in the United States. Most of the big favorites won their first games of Week 1 and the Pittsburgh Maulers were controversial by cutting a player.

The first team to win a game in the 2022 USFL was the Birmingham Stallions, they won against the New Jersey Generals 24-28. In Week 2 the Stallions play the Houston Gamblers on Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 PM (ET).

The Pittsburgh Maulers lost in the first week in what was a disappointing game against the Tampa Bay Bandits, the team barely scored 3 points against the Bandits' 17 points. That was the most scandalous loss of the new USFL season.

Why was De'Veon Smith cut from USFL?

De'Veon Smith was cut for a pointless reason, during a USFL docuseries Smith was seen in a hotel ordering pizza instead of chicken salad. That was the reason the Maulers cut Smith from their roster.

The Pittsburgh Maulers coach said "He crossed the line" referring to De'Veon Smith and the pizza he asked at the hotel but never ate because when Smith asked for the pizza he was told he couldn't order that, but that doesn't show up on the USFL video.

Did De'Veon Smith play in the NFL?

Yes, Smith played in 2017 with the Dolphins, that was the team that drafted him, after that short time with the Dolphins he was part of the Redskins practice squad in 2018, since then Smith never returned to the NFL.

