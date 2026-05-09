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Why was Josh Hokit escorted out of UFC White House press conference?

The UFC White House press conference was one to remember. Among the highlights, Josh Hokit was escorted out.

Josh Hokit of the United States
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesJosh Hokit of the United States

Josh Hokit is taking the MMA world by storm. However, his hype and controversy reached new heights during the UFC White House press conference where he ended up being escorted out of the place.

Hokit’s personality is very polarizing, and the surging heavyweight is not shy to run his mouth. He earned a spot in the UFC White House by beating Curtis Blaydes and making a huge splash within the UFC confines.

However, Hokit’s appearance was short but memorable. However, after insulting Derrick Lewis, Alex Pereira, and Ilia Topuria, security had to intervene and got him out of there. Hokit was still in screaming slurs as he was leaving.

Why is Josh Hokit getting so much traction?

Hokit is the perfect storm that the heavyweight division needed. This division has been bad for years with inactive champions, old fighters and few blockbuster fighters. To make it worse, Jon Jones retired and Tom Aspinall has been sidelined due to an eye injury. Then came Hokit.

Hokit is a brawler, with a fan-friendly style of fighting, finishing power, and a loud personality. He talks the talk, and walks the walk. As a trash-talker, he is second to none. As a fighter, he is undefeated. He brought life to the division.

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Who will Josh Hokit face at UFC White House?

While he jabbed at Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria on the microphone, the fact is Hokit is fighting against fan-favorite Derrick Lewis. This was Donald Trump’s idea. It was the United States President the one who asked Dana White to get Lewis on the card.

Hokit answered the call just minutes after his fight of the year candidate against Curtis Blaydes. Now, Hokit will have the chance to get a huge win against Lewis, who holds the UFC record for most knockouts in history.

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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