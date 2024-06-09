Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another big controversy as many reports point out she'll be out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. WNBA players might not be happy with her.

Caitlin Clark has lifted the WNBA to another level after her arrival to the Indiana Fever. Records of attendance, massive TV rating and million of jerseys sold are just some examples of that immediate impact.

However, according to a report from Shams Charania, Clark won’t be called to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics with USA women’s basketball team. A big surprise for thousands of fans.

Then, a huge controversy sparked on social media when Christine Brennan informed about the possible reason why Caitlin is out of the tournament. Another conflict with WNBA players just as it happened with Angel Reese and Chennedy Carter.

So, considering the men’s national team will full of NBA stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant, very few people understand why Clark doesn’t get a chance to take the international spotlight.

Caitlin Clark might be out of 2024 Paris Olympics (Getty Images)

Lisa Leslie explains why Caitlin Clark should be in 2024 Olympics

During an interview with Sporting News, Lisa Leslie, a legend of the WNBA, acknowledged that leaving Caitlin Clark out of the 2024 Paris Olympics would be a huge mistake for women’s basketball.

“One hundred percent. One thousand percent. I don’t know how you leave the country without her. Those are the parts of politics that I hope we get past because there is no reason, when you see an American player is the most outstanding player in our country, how is she not having the opportunity to represent our country? I think the thing that makes players great is to be able to make everyone around you better, and Caitlin has been able to do that.”

Why did Caitlin Clark not make the Olympics team?

According to the report from Christine Brennan, veteran players don’t want Caitlin Clark in the national team because they’re concerned about the possible reaction of fans if she doesn’t get a lot of minutes on court.

“Two other sources, both long-time U.S. basketball veterans with decades of experience in the women’s game, told USA TODAY Sports Friday that concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster was a factor in the decision making.”

“If true, that would be an extraordinary admission of the tension that this multi-million-dollar sensation, who signs autographs for dozens of children before and after every game, has caused for the old guard of women’s basketball. The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.”