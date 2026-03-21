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Joao Fonseca labels Carlos Alcaraz a tougher riddle than Jannik Sinner

Joao Fonseca opened up to the media following his straight-sets loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open, offering a fascinating comparison between the Spaniard and Jannik Sinner.

By Santiago Tovar

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Joao Fonseca of Brazil reacts to a lost point against Carlos Alcaraz.
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesJoao Fonseca of Brazil reacts to a lost point against Carlos Alcaraz.

Following the recent defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, Joao Fonseca shared insights into why Alcaraz is a more formidable opponent than Jannik Sinner, even while praising the Italian’s skillful gameplay.

“I think Alcaraz has more tools than Sinner. Jannik is almost mechanical, executing shots with precision and power. Carlos, on the other hand, is versatile. His game poses a bigger challenge, Fonseca commented.

Having competed against both players, Fonseca is well-positioned to assess who presents a tougher challenge in elite tournaments, despite having faced each player only once in ATP matches.

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Fonseca is quickly becoming one of the brightest prospects on the ATP circuit, alongside Alcaraz and Sinner. He has notably excelled this past season, securing titles at both the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires and the ATP 500 in Basel.

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Exploring Carlos Alcaraz’s complete game

Fonseca’s assertion that Alcaraz can “do it all” is backed by evidence. When Fonseca faced Alcaraz at the Miami Open, the Spaniard immediately showcased his multifaceted skills on the court.

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Alcaraz’s forehand, his signature shot, stands out in high-pressure matches, averaging a speed of around 126 km/h (78 mph) and frequently surpassing 160 km/h (100 mph).

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In addition, Alcaraz’s aggressive all-court play yields an impressive 72% success rate at the net over the last year. With over an 80% success rate across all surfaces, Alcaraz continues to solidify his position as one of the ATP circuit’s premier talents.

Assessing Jannik Sinner’s game

While Fonseca described Sinner as mechanical, there are areas the Italian can refine to reach the zenith of the sport.

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Sinner holds a 37.5% win rate in five-set matches, with a record of 6 wins and 10 losses. He’s notably yet to win any of his longest matches, which have all stretched beyond four hours. After a loss to Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open, Sinner acknowledged becoming “too predictable.”

Although Sinner is arguably one of the top hard-court players globally, his performances on clay indicate significant potential for improvement.

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