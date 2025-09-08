Jack Draper discloses unexpected details about his injury following US Open withdrawal

One of the notable absentees at the US Open was Jack Draper. After delivering standout performances throughout his career at this prestigious tournament, Draper decided to withdraw after the second round, prompting concerns among fans about his health.

Narratives surrounding Draper’s challenges have circulated widely. Despite these setbacks, Draper had managed an impressive recovery earlier this year, convincing many of a promising comeback. However, a recurring arm injury dashed these hopes, leading to the announcement that he will be sidelined for the remainder of 2025.

“Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest, which means I’ll be out for the rest of 2025. It’s very difficult for me to accept as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing exceptionally well,“ Draper stated on his X account.

Draper further expressed: “However, I’ve been through this before, and I always come back stronger because I’m so motivated to fulfill my potential as a player. A huge thank you to everyone who supports and believes in me. I can’t wait to return to the court and give it my all. See you soon!“

Draper’s history with injuries

Draper has faced significant challenges with health issues throughout his career. His latest injury has proven particularly problematic, as it forces him to withdraw from the remaining tournaments this season.

Draper’s shoulder issues, which first surfaced in 2023, have made an unwelcome return. Despite his resilient efforts to stage a comeback, Draper has wisely acknowledged the importance of listening to his body’s signals, a lesson underscored by his stellar 2025 season when he chose to prioritize his long-term health.

Draper’s stats in 2025

While Draper was sidelined for a significant portion of this year’s Grand Slam events, he still produced impressive performances earlier in the season. Despite encountering some tough patches in various tournaments, Draper remains focused on recovery, with an eye toward rejuvenating his career in the upcoming season.

Win-Loss Record: 30 wins and 9 losses

Current Ranking: No. 7

Career High Ranking: No. 4 (achieved on June 9, 2025)

Titles Won: 1 (ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells)

Other Notable Results: Runner-up at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Reached the semifinals at Queen’s Club Reached the quarterfinals at the Italian Open Reached the fourth round at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros



